EU Parliament Adopts Motion to Trigger Punitive Procedure Against Hungary

The procedure has been triggered under Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty; Hungary is accused by the block of impairing its values. This is the first time ever that the European Union has started this kind of procedure against a member state.

Some 448 members of the European Parliament voted in favor of the triggering of the punitive measure against Hungary, with 197 voting against and 48 abstentions. The vote took place in the Strasbourg plenary session.

The procedure could result in Hungary being deprived of its voting rights in the Council of the European Union. The measure also opens the door for sanctions against the country. Following the EU Parliament's approval, the motion will pass on to the leaders of the EU's 28-member states.

Speaking about the upcoming vote at the EU Parliament the day before, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban called it an act of revenge against the country for its refusal to take in refugees under an EU resettlement quota scheme

Last year, the European Commission commenced the same procedure against Poland over its judicial reforms.

Hungary has long been critical of the European Union's open-door policy, which was initially introduced at the onset of the continent's immigration crisis, and opposed mandatory migrant relocation quotas. Budapest's stance prompted the European Commission to launch its first infringement procedure against Hungary over its asylum legislation in December 2015. Hungary, in particular, set up border fences and enhanced border controls with neighboring Serbia.

