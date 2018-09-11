Register
18:09 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Kiev Pechersk Lavra

    Constantinople's Actions in Ukraine Alarming for All Local Churches - Spokesman

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All local Orthodox churches have taken the recent actions of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople in Ukraine with concern, Archpriest Mykolay Danylevych, deputy chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC DECR), said Tuesday.

    "I know that in all the local churches are concerned about this development of events, and I want to say that, in fact, it will not benefit anyone, because the schism does not legalize it," Danylevych said.

    In his opinion, the actions of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on the establishment of autocephaly in Ukraine can only lead to a break in relations and Eucharistic communion between the churches.

    READ MORE: Russian Church Condemns Constantinople's Moves Toward Schism

    "It will breed a schism, and everyone will lose from this," he said.

    Kiev Monastery of the Caves
    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Ukrainian Politicians Must Stop Meddling in Church Affairs - Archbishop
    UOC spokesman explained that none of the local churches recognized any Ukrainian church organizations that are in schism today.

    "Because no one wants to enter this conflict, that is, there will not be a real recognition," Danylevych said.

    Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem has expressed his support to the believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who, during a meeting with Ukrainian pilgrims led by Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhzhya and Melitopol, urged them to "hold on to their leader."

    In addition, Archbishop Joachim of the Church of Czech Lands and Slovakia, wished Metropolitan Onufry and all his flock of firmness "in all trials."

    Kiev Pechersk Lavra
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Falin / Kiev Pechersk Lavra
    Ukrainian Orthodox Church Refutes Reports Alleging Autonomous Status Claims
    On Friday, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople said that he had appointed his bishop representatives in Kiev within the framework of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

    This decision has been sharply condemned by the Moscow Patriarchate, which called it an invasion of the canonical territory of another local church.

    Metropolitan Hilarion, Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, said that the Moscow Patriarchate would break off the Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople if they granted autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church.

    Related:

    Sex Abuse Scandal in the Catholic Church: The Untold Story of Cover-Up
    Australian Catholic Church Refuses to Lift Seal to Report Child Abuse
    WATCH Pastor Being Bitten by Deadly Snake During Church Ritual
    Tags:
    autocephalous, Orthodox, church, Moscow Patriarchate, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse