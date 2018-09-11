Pro-Independence Protesters Gather in Barcelona (VIDEO)

Catalonia has prepared for a new protest today - pro-independent demonstrators are ready to flood the streets of Barcelona as part of a mass rally.

On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Catalan demonstrators will be united on the streets of the capital as part of a commemorative rally dedicated to 1714 fall of Barcelona — it will be the first rally since unilaterally declared independence.

Even though the unilateral referendum took place almost a year ago, the issue of independence is still controversial in the Catalan region with polls showing that the population is evenly divided with half of the public willing to remain part of Spain.

Pro-independence moods of the Catalan public have already led to the constitutional crisis in the state.

