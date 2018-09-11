Sweden Can't Stop Nord Stream-2 Construction - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Statements by Swedish political parties about the intention to stop Russia's Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project cannot affect its implementation, Swedish Ambassador to Moscow told Sputnik.

The permit to lay the gas pipeline has already been given by the authorities and will not be withdrawn, Swedish Ambassador to Moscow Peter Ericson said.

"The permits that were needed for Nord Stream-2 were issued by Sweden. As it does not concern the territorial waters, there is no chance to stop the project. Yes, all political parties in Sweden said that their attitude toward it is not very good, but we can't do anything against it," Ericson said.

He also noted that the project could only be condemned under international law due to any environmental impact. However, he stressed that the company managed to show the Swedish authorities that there was no environmental damage that the project may impose.

Last week, Swedish Radio SR reported that Swedish parliamentary parties critically assessed the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project, which Sweden approved, and would like to halt its implementation.

Nord Stream-2, which is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

An extension of the existing Nord Stream pipeline, Nord Stream 2 will run across the territories of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

According to plans, it will become operational at the end of 2019.