Register
10:31 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2R) speaks as she chairs a cabinet meeting sat next to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (R) at the Prime Minister's country retreat Chequers near the village of Ellesborough in Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, on August 30, 2016.

    Johnson to Keep Slamming May's Brexit Plan, Doesn't Want to Oust PM, Allies Say

    © AFP 2018/ Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During the former UK Foreign Secretary's upcoming address at a 1,000-strong rally hosted by the Tory grassroots group Conservative Home, he will reportedly lambast Prime Minister Theresa May's so-called Chequers plan on Brexit.

    The Guardian has cited Boris Johnson's close allies as saying that the former UK Foreign Secretary does not plan a leadership bid in the run-up to the forthcoming Tory conference but that he will continue to lash out at Prime Minister Theresa May over her so-called Chequers plan on Brexit.

    "Is he going to lead the ERG [Eurosceptic European Research Group] and depose her [May] now? The answer is no. His plan is still to show what he believes are the failings of Chequers and get her to change her mind and revert to Lancaster House," one of Johnson's allies said.

    READ MORE: 'I'm in This for Long Term': May Hints She Would Fight Johnson's Alleged PM Bid

    The ally noted that Johnson is interested in replacing the UK government's policy rather than the Prime Minister, adding that "everyone knows he eventually wants to try to become leader; but not now."

    Another ally underscored on Monday that Johnson "will continue to throw rocks at Chequers because he thinks she [May] should be changing direction."

    "He's not chucking them at the PM. Like all the anti-Chequers voices, he thinks she should go back to the original version of Lancaster House, which was supported by a broader section of the Conservative party," the ally pointed out.

    READ MORE: 'UK Lying Flat on Canvas': Johnson Launches Crusade Against May's Chequers Plan

    Both Tories also denied allegations that Johnson wants to "clear the desks" by announcing his divorce ahead of a possible leadership bid, saying that "for Marina [Wheeler] the timing is not a priority, it's entirely understandable that she just wants to get on with it."

    Also on Monday, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had noted that Brussels and London could reach a deal on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc in six or eight weeks.

    "We are on the way to find this deal […] We have to solve this issue of Ireland and some others (within) the next six or eight weeks […] I am working today to prepare this declaration the same delay, the same agenda in October, [or] the beginning of November," Barnier told the Bled Strategic Forum on Monday.

    READ MORE: Johnson Has 'Personal Charisma' But Still Cannot Challenge May — Scholar

    The statement was made amid fears of a "no-deal scenario" and opposition by some politicians, including Barnier, to the Chequers plan, adopted by the UK cabinet in July. At the moment, the parties are still at odds over the major withdrawal issue of post-Brexit customs arrangements.

    Boris Johnson (C) and Theresa May (R)
    © AFP 2018 / Andrew Matthews
    Tories' Election Boss Seeks to Ruin Chequers Plan, Make Johnson PM - Reports
    The Chequers plan specifically stipulates that the sides could create a free trade area for goods and maintain a "common rulebook" for all items, a proposal which has already been rejected by Brussels.

    With the UK government currently facing calls to extend  negotiations with the EU if an agreement is not clinched to avert a no-deal Brexit, senior cabinet ministers insist that Britain will leave the bloc in March even if a deal is not secured. 

    Related:

    'Turd Polishing': Johnson Claims UK Will Leave EU as 'Vassal State', Slams May
    WATCH PM May Give Johnson, Davis Sarcastic Parliamentary Send-Off
    Johnson's Ex-Mistress Claims Boris Thinks 'Men Shouldn't Be Confined to 1 Woman'
    'She Voted Leave': Twitter Abuzz as Boris Johnson's Wife Demands Divorce
    Tags:
    allies, leadership, government, policy, withdrawal, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse