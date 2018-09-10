Register
20:57 GMT +3
10 September 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

    Macron's Envoy to Attend Meeting of 'Small Group' on Syria in Geneva - Sources

    © AP Photo / Francois Lenoir, Pool Photo
    GENEVA (Sputnik) - Special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Syrian issue Francois Senemaud will attend the meeting of the so-called Small Group on Syria with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on September 14 in Geneva, two sources close to the talks told Sputnik on Monday.

    Senemaud was named Macron's personal representative for Syria in June. Previously he served as the French ambassador to Iran.

    "French special envoy for Syria will come for the small group meeting," one source close to the talks told Sputnik.

    The other source confirmed that Senemaud would attend the talks.

    US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and Special Envoy Joel Rayburn will also attend the Small Group's meeting with de Mistura, according to the State Department.

    READ MORE: German Officials Speak About Possibility of Joining Syria Strikes

    US military base in the al-Asaliyah village
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Reportedly Reinforces Base on SDF-Held Territories in E Syria Amid Looming Idlib Offensive
    De Mistura will meet with senior diplomats from the Small Group on Syria — Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States — a few days after the consultations with the guarantor states of de-escalation zones in Syria — Russia, Turkey and Iran — in Geneva. The talks with guarantors are taking place on September 10-11 with focus on the constitutional commission creation. Idlib situation is also likely to be reviewed.

    With the small group, de Mistura will also discuss the United Nations' effort to establish a constitutional committee in the country.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Denies Units in Syria Equipped With Whites Phosphorus Munitions

    The decision to set up the commission, tasked with introducing changes to the country’s constitution, was made at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian resort city of Sochi in January. De Mistura, who is in charge of forming the commission, is expected to single out some 40 people from 150 candidates from guarantor countries, government, opposition groups and civil society.

    Tags:
    talks, Staffen de Mistura, Emmanuel Macron, Geneva, Syria
