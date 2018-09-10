Royal Swipe: Saudi Princess Robbed of 800,000 Euros' Worth of Jewels in Paris

The luxury Ritz hotel in the French capital seems to be a place popular with burglars, as it has seen the second large-scale theft already since the beginning of the year.

A member of the Saudi royal family has reported the theft of a whopping 800,000 euros’ worth of jewelry from her suite at the Ritz in Paris, police sources said on Monday, thereby confirming an earlier report on the radio station France Info.

The heisted jewels were reported to have been kept outside a safe and there was notably no sign of forced entry into the premises, according to the sources.

The case is currently being investigated by France’s anti-organized crime group.

This is not the first incident of that kind happening in the past half a year at the landmark five-star hotel on Paris’ Place Vendome. In January, armed rogues heisted an estimated four million euros’ worth of jewels from shops inside the Ritz, having smashed shop windows with hatchets; but all the loot was subsequently recovered.