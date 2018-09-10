Man Attacks Passers-by With Scissors Near Bastille in Paris - Reports

On Monday Paris police detained a man armed with scissors, who wounded two passers-by in the central part of the city, the France-3 television channel reported.

The incident occurred on Rockett Street, in the northern part of Bastille Square, according to the France-3 television channel.

The scissor-wielding assailant struck a local postman in the throat and then attacked a passer-by and also wounded him.

Police officers arrived at the scene very quickly since their office is only a couple of hundred meters from the square. The law enforcement personnel had to taser the attacker before arresting him.

Arrestation terroriste rue Oberkampf paris 11. Le 10/09 a 11h 12# pic.twitter.com/75TBGfl7sa — Anne-valerie (@AnneAnnemoyal) 10 сентября 2018 г.

The incident near the Place de la Bastille (Bastille Square) took place just a day after another assault in the area of the Canal de l'Ourcq, also not far from the Place de la Bastille, on the Loire Embankment, where a 30-year-old Afghan wounded seven people with a knife.