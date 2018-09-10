Register
16:39 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    May Could Face 'Massive Problem' as 80 Tories Ready to Bury Her Brexit Plan

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    221

    With seven months to go until Britain is due to leave the EU, the two sides are yet to reach a divorce deal. Officials expect an informal October deadline to be extended to mid-November.

    Steve Baker, who quit as a Brexit minister in July over his opposition to the government’s Brexit roadmap, claims that at least 80 MPs are prepared to reject the plan in an upcoming vote in the House of Commons and that May faces "a massive problem" because of the scale of opposition to Chequers among Tory grassroots members.

    "We are reaching the point now where it is extremely difficult to see how we can rescue the Conservative Party from a catastrophic split if the Chequers proposals are carried forward," Baker warned.

    He said that if Theresa May persists with her EU departure plan at this month’s Tory conference without the backing of her party she would lose credibility with Brussels negotiators, who could see this as a sign of a catastrophic split in the party.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Rebecca Naden
    Tory Supporters Think Chequers 'Bad for Britain', Worse Than Poll Tax-Survey
    Baker said he still hoped the Tories would come out of the conference united behind a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) solution to Britain's future relations with the EU.

    Baker’s warning came just a day after ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson lashed out at the Chequers roadmap as a “suicide vest” and suggested that Britain slash taxes after Brexit.

    Britain’s Eurosceptics argue that Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for the country’s withdrawal from the EU ties the UK too closely to Brussels’ regulation and alignment, hampering bilateral trade deals Britain could otherwise clinch with countries worldwide.

    The issue is expected to dominate the Conservatives’ annual conference slated for later this month, with hard Brexit supporters in parliament hoping to sink the Chequers proposal.

    Justice Secretary David Gauke dismissed Baker's claims that as many as 80 MPs would act against Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint in an upcoming vote in the House of Commons, insisting that there is "no alternative" plan to May's.

    "This is a process that's going to require compromises from all sides and I think it's really important that we go forward with the Chequers proposal because, frankly, there isn't an alternative that is put on the table by the critics of Chequers,” Gauke told Sky News.

    Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier pleaded for Tories to get behind the Chequers plan, saying May’s efforts to achieve the best outcome for Britain “will be greatly strengthened if we are united.”

    In an apparent swipe at Brexiteers, he added: “Nobody else has a detailed plan that delivers on the instruction of the people and has a chance of succeeding in the ¬negotiations [with Brussels].”

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister May’s spokesman went on record saying that Chequers is the only Brexit plan on the table that will deliver on the will of the people while avoiding a hard border on the Island of Ireland.

    READ MORE: Tory MP Says Chequers Deal 'Dead' as Barnier Slams May's Brexit Proposal

    With the Brexit deadline now less than 200 days away, the two sides are yet to reach a divorce deal, with officials increasingly expecting an informal October deadline to slip into November.

    Future relations are to be based on a free-trade deal and special agreements in areas including aerospace and security.

    Once it’s signed, the agreement will need approval by the British Parliament, there has to be a ratification process within the European Union and it has to be approved by the European Parliament.

    Related:

    Hard Brexit Tory MPs Issue "Non-Threat" to PM as She Prepares Cabinet Showdown
    Brexit U-Turn? Poll Shows Over 100 UK MPs Switch From Leave to Remain
    Tags:
    Tory MPs, criticism, Brexit deal, EU, Boris Johnson, Steve Baker, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse