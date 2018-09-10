Security Breach at Lyon Airport in France: Car Chase on Runway (VIDEO)

Flights have been grounded at Lyon airport following reports of a man driving onto the runway, according to the radio channel Europe 1.

A driver, pursued by police, managed to pass the glass doors and barriers, bringing the vehicle onto the runway, but later was detained. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the incident. It is currently unknown what motivated the man to break into the airport.

According to the Europe 1, the car was previously reported to have been moving at high speed and against the direction of traffic on a highway near Lyon airport.