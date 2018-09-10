Suspicious Vehicle Prompts Evacuation at a London Mall, Closure of Tube Stations

UK police said Monday that they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in a car park at a shopping mall in east London. They have also cordoned off the area to prevent people from entering.

According to the British Transport Police, the overground and underground stations at Stratford had been closed due to the ongoing investigation of a suspicious vehicle at Westfield Shopping Centre.

People near the station have taken to social media to keep Brits updated:

Huge evacuation at Westfield Stratford! 🤯 — Sadia (@SadiaAhmed_) 10 сентября 2018 г.

The whole of the Westfield at Stratford has just been evacuated- exactly where I’m staying. No idea what’s happening — Liam Starling (@liamstarling_) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Any news on whats happened in Westfield Stratford this morning? pic.twitter.com/OcJNt2Vvh3 — Alan Rees (@archivist_al) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Train stations have since reopened after UK police succesfully dealt with the security alert, Reuters reported, citing National Rail.

Stratford station now open again after being evacuated! — Graham Crabb (@crabbpeople) 10 сентября 2018 г.

⚠Minor delays between Stratford and Richmond / Clapham Junction due to an earlier security alert outside Stratford station. Please allow extra time to complete your journey. — London Overground (@LDNOverground) 10 сентября 2018 г.

Stratford station reopened at approx 08.25 so services are running as normal EC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) 10 сентября 2018 г.