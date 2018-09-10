Man Attacks 7 People With Knife in Downtown Paris, Gets Arrested - Reports

There was no initial sign that the Paris knife attack was linked to terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters after saying that the French police arrested a man who wounded seven people in the attack.
The assault happened approximately 22:45 pm local time, with he attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring seven people, some of them seriously, Le Parisien reported.
READ MORE: Man Dead After Another "Gang-Related" Stabbing in South London
This summer, France has suffered from an increase in violent offences, with stabbing attacks, sexual assaults, and fights occurring across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)