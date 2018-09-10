Man Attacks 7 People With Knife in Downtown Paris, Gets Arrested - Reports

The French police arrested a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in France's capital of Parice downtown, media reported.

There was no initial sign that the Paris knife attack was linked to terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters after saying that the French police arrested a man who wounded seven people in the attack.

The assault happened approximately 22:45 pm local time, with he attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring seven people, some of them seriously, Le Parisien reported.

Previous month, two people were killed and one was seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes. The Daesh terror organization back then claimed that they had carried out the attack, but French prosecutors did not treat the incident as a case of terrorism.

This summer, France has suffered from an increase in violent offences, with stabbing attacks, sexual assaults, and fights occurring across the country.