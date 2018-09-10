Sweden Democrats Leader Says Ready for Talks on Gov't Formation With Opposition

According to the Swedish Election Commission, after 80 percent of ballots were counted Sweden's ruling Red-Green bloc was leading in the country's general election with 40.6 percent of votes, while the opposition alliance of the center-right parties got 40.2 percent of votes. Thus, none of the parties received the majority of votes required for the government formation. The Sweden Democrats, which is not a member of any coalition, received 17.7 percent of votes.
On September 9, Sweden held the general election to elect 349 members of the country's unicameral parliament, majority of which has been held by the Swedish Social Democratic Party.
