21:39 GMT +309 September 2018
    Military men cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning in Salisbury.

    Russia's Envoy Calls UK Claims in Skripal Case 'Political Culture Degradation'

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    110

    BLAGOVESHCHENSK (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya has stated that UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims about Russian military intelligence's alleged role in the Salisbury poisoning incident were a sign of "political culture degradation."

    "I've already said that we, unfortunately, live in the epoch of the political culture degradation. And when I said this, I meant our UK colleagues first of all. I was saying this with a feeling of regret, as this is certainly a country with centuries-old traditions of aristocraticism, parliamentarism and knighthood. The things that happen now are a gross violation of all the traditions that used to make us respect the UK people so much," Nebenzya said in an interview for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program, broadcast by the Russia 1 TV channel.

    The Russian diplomat added that although there were no direct accusations targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, "there were certainly some hints that the Russian authorities were highly likely" behind the poisoning.

    "It's difficult to imagine a serious court, even a UK court, for example, that would agree to examine the arguments of the UK side… No one needs the truth, as a new, absolutely unique and absolutely efficient political technology has been introduced ― lodging charges and pointing at the guilty without any proof. No one needs [to know who is] guilty, or, rather, the guilty persons have been announced, but no one needs the justice," Nebenzya explained.

    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV at Salisbury Station on March 3, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Metroplitan Police
    Alleged Suspects in Skripal Case Traveled to Geneva Before Poisoning - Reports
    He went on to say that the United Kingdom's claims that it would not seek the extradition of the suspects as Russia would not give them away, in any case, meant that the UK side did not actually need them, as it considered the problem as settled just because they had "appointed" the Russian nationals as being responsible for the crime.

    Nebenzya noted that the "directors of this quite a cheap play" were not interested in obtaining Russia's answers.

    READ MORE: UK Reveals Suspects to Not Let Skripal Case Languish in Archives — IR Scholar

    On September 5, May said that two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected of carrying out the Salisbury poisoning attack, were Russian military intelligence officers. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied the allegations of the suspects' ties to the military intelligence, while the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it was eager to cooperate with the UK law enforcement agencies on the investigation.

    A still image from CCTV footage recorded on February 27, 2018 shows former Russian spy Sergei Skripal buying groceries at the Bargain Stop convenience store in Salisbury on February 27, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / AFP
    Skripal Worked With Spanish Intelligence in Recent Years – Reports
    In March, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury, which prompted the United Kingdom to accuse Moscow of having poisoned the Skripals with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

    On July 4, two people were poisoned in the city of Amesbury, with the UK police claiming that the same nerve agent had been used.

