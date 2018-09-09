Russia's Envoy Calls UK Claims in Skripal Case 'Political Culture Degradation'

"I've already said that we, unfortunately, live in the epoch of the political culture degradation. And when I said this, I meant our UK colleagues first of all. I was saying this with a feeling of regret, as this is certainly a country with centuries-old traditions of aristocraticism, parliamentarism and knighthood. The things that happen now are a gross violation of all the traditions that used to make us respect the UK people so much," Nebenzya said in an interview for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program, broadcast by the Russia 1 TV channel.
The Russian diplomat added that although there were no direct accusations targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, "there were certainly some hints that the Russian authorities were highly likely" behind the poisoning.
"It's difficult to imagine a serious court, even a UK court, for example, that would agree to examine the arguments of the UK side… No one needs the truth, as a new, absolutely unique and absolutely efficient political technology has been introduced ― lodging charges and pointing at the guilty without any proof. No one needs [to know who is] guilty, or, rather, the guilty persons have been announced, but no one needs the justice," Nebenzya explained.
Nebenzya noted that the "directors of this quite a cheap play" were not interested in obtaining Russia's answers.
On September 5, May said that two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected of carrying out the Salisbury poisoning attack, were Russian military intelligence officers. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied the allegations of the suspects' ties to the military intelligence, while the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it was eager to cooperate with the UK law enforcement agencies on the investigation.
On July 4, two people were poisoned in the city of Amesbury, with the UK police claiming that the same nerve agent had been used.
