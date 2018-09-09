Register
09 September 2018
    Police cordon off the area near the Maltings in Salisbury, England, where British media reported Monday, March 5, 2018 that a former Russian spy was in critical condition after coming into contact with an unknown substance on Sunday. British media identified him as Sergei Skripal, 66, who was convicted in Russia on charges of spying for Britain and sentenced in 2006 to 13 years in prison. Skripal was freed in 2010 as part of a U.S.-Russian spy swap.

    UK Reveals Suspects to Not Let Skripal Case Languish in Archives – IR Scholar

    © AP Photo/ Steve Parsons
    On Wednesday, the Met revealed the identities of the alleged suspects in the purported poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury. UK police claim the two individuals are officers from Russia’s military intelligence service, GRU.

    The UK police released images and CCTV footage of two individuals suspected of attempting to assassinate Sergei Skripal, and according to Mark Galeotti, a political scientist and Russian security expert, this was a necessary step for London.

    READ MORE: Victoria Skripal 'Skeptical' About London's Latest Claims on Salisbury Case

    In an interview with the French outlet Libération, Galeotti suggested that Moscow-London relations had hit rock bottom, and couldn’t deteriorate further.

    “London has promised to carry out cyberattacks against the GRU.  […]The public will never know whether these attacks were actually conducted or not. It is mainly a rhetorical arsenal that is being deployed. I don’t think that there will be any new major sanctions. We are bogged down in a semi-cold war moment,” Galeotti said.

    At the same time, the analyst believes that the latest developments in the investigation of the Skripal case are aimed at distracting Britons from Brexit.

    “But it is also London’s attempt to refresh the memory of its allies six months after the events took place and not to let the Skripal case languish in the archives. The British authorities have known these names for some time,” he suggested, adding that they had to reveal information to the public so that nobody suspected they had nothing to present.

    Earlier this week, Scotland Yard published photos of two men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who the UK prosecutors now regard as suspects in the alleged poisoning attack against the Skripal family in March.

    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV at Salisbury Station on March 3, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Metroplitan Police
    Alleged Suspects in Skripal Case Traveled to Geneva Before Poisoning - Reports
    In addition to the images, the police showed several still snaps from CCTV footage showing two men near the Skripals’ home and claimed that the suspected individuals had sprayed the house’s front door with the nerve agent.

    Later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a speech in the UK parliament, claiming that the suspects were “officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU,” and that it [the alleged attack] was “almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state.”

    Responding to the fresh claims, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the UK’s ambassador to Russia had rejected a request to provide further details on the suspects, including their fingerprints, which she emphasized, were a requirement for Russian citizens trying to obtain UK visas.

    "The UK has refused to provide any data …  Apparently, if they [the UK authorities] do not provide official data to Russia, then we will have to wait for their request to Interpol, and then wait for Interpol to provide us with the fingerprints and so on," Zakharova said a few days later at a briefing.

    In March, Sergei and his daughter Yulia were found collapsed on a park bench in the British town of Salisbury after allegedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, later identified by the UK as Soviet-made Novichok.

    Related:

    Skripal Worked With Spanish Intelligence in Recent Years – Reports
    Alleged Suspects in Skripal Case Traveled to Geneva Before Poisoning - Reports
    Skripal Skeptics: Which Countries Didn't Agree With UK's Assessment of Case
    UK Statement on Skripal Case Includes 'Same Repeated Lies' – Russian Envoy to UN
    Tags:
    Brexit, attack, Skripal poisoning, suspects, suspect, police, Maria Zakharova, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
