No Complaints So Far About Russian Election Meddling - Swedish Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No complaints have been registered so far about alleged interference by Russia in the Swedish parliamentary elections currently being held across the country, Swedish Ambassador to Russia Peter Ericson told Sputnik.

"We can see that certain Swedish websites are closely linked to websites in Russia, to fake news. However, the security police say that there are currently no complaints about Russia's meddling specifically. It does not mean that it [meddling] does not take place at all. But no one has complained about it so far," Ericson said.

A total of 29 constituencies are electing members of the country's unicameral 349-seat parliament, the Riksdag. The election's results are expected to be announced early on Monday.

Russia has been under a storm of criticism over its alleged meddling in the elections of other countries since the 2016 presidential election in the United States. Washington accused Moscow of hacking the Democratic Party's network in order to obtain confidential information and sway the election in favor of then-Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and other senior officials have repeatedly refuted all claims about Moscow's meddling, stating that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.