No Complaints So Far About Russian Election Meddling - Swedish Ambassador

"We can see that certain Swedish websites are closely linked to websites in Russia, to fake news. However, the security police say that there are currently no complaints about Russia's meddling specifically. It does not mean that it [meddling] does not take place at all. But no one has complained about it so far," Ericson said.
A total of 29 constituencies are electing members of the country's unicameral 349-seat parliament, the Riksdag. The election's results are expected to be announced early on Monday.
READ MORE: Breaking Down Sunday's Vote: Parliamentary Election Procedure in Sweden
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and other senior officials have repeatedly refuted all claims about Moscow's meddling, stating that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)