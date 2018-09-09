Register
11:30 GMT +309 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Stefan Lofven gestures next to leaders of Swedish political parties during a news conference at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm

    Swedish Elections: Anti-Immigration Party Surges in Polls Amid Refugee Crisis

    © REUTERS / Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    260

    Sweden’s traditional mainstream parties are facing a strong challenge from the anti-immigration right-wing Sweden Democrats who have made migration a key issue in the election as the country counts the costs of the large number of migrants it has taken in in recent years.

    With Swedish voters going to the polls today to elect the country’s new parliament and government, the nationalist Sweden Democrats (SD) are widely expected to come in second in the general election amid voter discontent over issues like immigration, crime and health care, the BBC wrote.

    A policeman investigates a burnt car in the Rinkeby suburb outside Stockholm, Sweden.
    © REUTERS / TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg
    Alternative for Sweden Party Blames Mass Car Arsons on Migrants, Suggests Deportation
    While polls show that the Sweden Democrats can count on 20 percent voter support just eight years after they entered parliament, neither the governing Social Democrats nor the main center-right party is likely to win a majority.

    The Sweden Democrats owe part of their success to people’s disillusionment with the country’s governing coalition’s policies.

    With immigration being a central issue of the campaign, SD leader Jimmie Akesson said that his plan to take in fewer migrants would be regarded as "normal politics in the rest of Europe."

    Key Issues

    While Sweden's economy is booming, many voters are worried about the country’s housing, healthcare and welfare services, which have come under pressure from a wave of immigration since 2015 when Sweden took in a record 163,000 asylum seekers in a single year — the highest such intake in the EU per capita.

    Fully aware of these concerns, the country’s traditional parties have since hardened their tone about integrating migrants into Swedish society.

    Aside from immigration, climate change is an issue many Swedes care about – especially after a long, hot summer and severe forest fires that gutted around 25,000 hectares of land, forcing many farmers to destroy their livestock after their pasture land dried up.

    Who Will Be in Charge?

    Sunday’s election will be a test for Prime Minister Stefan Lofven with his Social Democrats who have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s and effectively built up the country's welfare state.

    The party is expected to record a low score in the vote. Lofven has been attacked by the right for his open-door migrant policy, and from the left for later slamming that door shut.

    In recent years Prime Minister Lofven’s minority, center-left coalition government made up of his Social Democrats and the Green Party has seen a drop in popular support, just as the largest traditional opposition party, the center-right Moderates.

    READ MORE: Sweden Democrats Call for No-Confidence Vote Against Lofven Over IT-Scandal

    However, polls suggest that the Social Democrats are narrowly ahead of other parties and may lead another minority government.

    Both the Social Democrats and the Moderates have said they will not enter a coalition with the SD, no matter how well it scores in Sunday’s vote.

    Related:

    Sweden Democrats Leader Reportedly Gets Death Threat From Daesh
    Sweden Democrats Lash Out Against UN Refugee Quotas, Push for Repatriation
    Tags:
    migration issue, key issues, polls, parties, general elections, Green Party, Social Democrats, Stefan Lofven, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse