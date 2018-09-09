WATCH Greek Police Use Tear Gas Amid Macedonia Name Row Protests in Thessaloniki

The demonstrators protested against a deal between Athens and Skopje to resolve a decades-long dispute over the Balkan country's name, signed in June. Both countries confirmed that the "Republic of Northern Macedonia" would be an optimal choice.
Greece has urged its neighbor to change the name of the country, stressing that the term "Macedonia" should only refer to a Greek region or the ancient kingdom of Macedonia.
