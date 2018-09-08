Polish Senator Leaves Party Over Remarks About Putin in Interview With Sputnik

WARSAW (Sputnik) – Polish Sen. Maciej Grubski representing the Civil Platform party got his party membership suspended over his remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin made in an interview with Sputnik news agency, a party official stated.

"Grubski’s party membership was suspended," Sen. Lukas Abgarovic, who is responsible for the party discipline, told reporters.

He pointed out that Grubski’s remarks had not reflected the position of Civil Platform.

"That is an expression of the point of view, which is harmful for the state interests," Abgarovic noted.

In the interview with Sputnik, Grubski said that he was "very impressed" by Putin and had a "full respect" for the Russian president.

The senator also said that he was against Poland's support for Ukraine in its dispute with Russia.

Grubski said that he would seek an exit from the party himself and submit the relevant documents on September 10.