Protests in Thessaloniki as Greek PM Tsipras Visits International Fair

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is set to give an official speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT), announcing his government's economic policy for the next year.

During the Greek prime minister's visit to the TIF, several rallies will be held in Thessaloniki: trade unions, groups of farmers and pensioners are set to organize protests against the government's economic policy, while later in the day a demonstration against the agreement between Athens and Skopje on the new name for Macedonia is also set to take place.

In June, Greece and Macedonia signed an agreement ending a decades-long dispute over the use of "Macedonia," which is also the name of a region in Greece, and concluding that the "Republic of Northern Macedonia" would be an appropriate name.