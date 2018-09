The Paris demonstration is one of the rallies taking place around the world with the aim to draw the public's attention to climate change and new energy sources.

The protesters claim that they are for actionable commitments to a fast and fair transition to a fossil-free world, as well as for providing renewable energy to end the era of environmental pollutants.

The rally, which demands that global leaders take action to bring an end to the fossil fuel era, is being held in Paris on Saturday, September 8.

