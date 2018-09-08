Register
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, March 2, 2018.

    MPs Reportedly Doubt Rumors of Fling May Derail BoJo's Potential Leadership Bid

    Europe
    In a joint statement issued on Friday morning, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler confirmed their intentions to get a divorce after The Sun published a story detailing claims that BoJo had been unfaithful.

    After Boris Johnson announced that he is set to divorce his wife over cheating claims, Conservative MPs speculated that the ex-foreign secretary could be “clearing the decks” by letting negative stories about him be disclosed to challenge Theresa May, the incumbent prime minister, at an impending Tory leadership election, The Financial Times reported.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Gets Tossed Out by His Wife After Cheating Accusation — Reports

    The Sun also cited an unnamed source suggesting it was in Johnson’s “interests to get this news out there” so that his enemies can’t use it during the leadership contest.

    Taking into account the fact that this isn’t the first time that Marine Wheeler has suspected her husband of 25 years of cheating, The Sun’s revelations would unlikely affect Johnson’s ambition to succeed Theresa May.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    May Strikes Back: UK PM Launches Scathing Attack Against Boris Johnson, Says Britain Needs 'Serious Leadership'
    “Boris is a brand. He’s a phenomenon that defies all the laws of political gravity,” the FT cited one ex-Conservative minister as saying.

    Meanwhile, James Duddridge, a Tory Brexit proponent, suggested that it meant that “any lumps and bumps in a leadership election will be focused on the issues, not on the personalities. Boris remains a presumptive candidate to replace Theresa May.”

    According to The Financial Times, recent polls of Conservative Party members have shown that Boris Johnson is the most popular alternative to May. Johnson tendered his resignation in protest at Theresa May’s Chequers Agreement on the UK’s divorce from the EU just hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis left his post.

    Fresh Rumors of a Fling

    Former London Mayor and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Marina Wheeler (R) arrive at a polling station in north London on June 23, 2016, as he casts his vote in a national referendum on whether to remain in, or to leave the European Union (EU)
    © AFP 2018 / ODD ANDERSEN
    'He's in the Single Market': Twitter Abuzz as Boris Johnson Set to Get Divorced Over Cheating Allegations
    The ex-mayor of London has been at the epicenter of a family scandal after British media exposed his fling, ending his 25-year-long marriage to Marina Wheeler.

    The Sun has recently revealed more details on the alleged mistress: then-Foreign Secretary BoJo was pictured dining and wining with a blonde aide on Valentine’s Day – at a time when he was purportedly supposed to be overloaded with work over Brexit negotiations.

    “Boris was in the news at the time. So it was quite the shock to see him walking into the restaurant with an attractive blonde. Two police protection officers sat in chairs close to the front door of the restaurant. They were not eating and looked pretty peeved to be there. Boris and the blonde sat in a cosy corner table and appeared to be drinking from wine glasses. It seemed quite an intimate meal and hardly anything to do with any great matters of the state. It was quite a strange day to be meeting a young attractive woman for a meal in one of London’s most exclusive restaurants,” Valentine’s Day diner at Rules in Covent Garden told The Sun.

    Some insiders also told the media outlet that his love affair with the aide had been an “open secret” among some government advisers.

    “Rumors about the two of them have been rife for some time. I think they may have only got together fairly recently. We were waiting for the news about Boris and Marina to break as I think the divorce papers were going to be served before party conference. But The Sun’s story took everyone by surprise,” The Sun cited an unnamed source as saying.

    As rumors of an extramarital affair between Johnson and the blonde aide gripped the Parliament, Johnson and his wife issued a short statement to announce their looming divorce.

    “Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate. We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way. As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead,” the statement read.

    The split is believed to have taken place weeks before Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary.

