Register
16:02 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Water in Britain

    Corbyn Slams Local Water Suppliers for Leakages Equalling Loch Ness

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK Labour leader slammed water companies for substandard performance and "crumbling infrastructure". Research conducted by the party concluded that British infrastructure is haemorrhaging water roughly the size of Loch Ness.

    UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will visit the Abbey Pumping Station on Friday. The politician has criticized water privatization under utility companies, citing a lack of investment in the water industry.

    "Water should be provided for public good, not private profit," Corbyn stated. "Thanks to the failures of privatised water companies, our water infrastructure is crumbling, and people are forced to pay through the nose for services." 

    "Under Labour's plans to bring our water system into public ownership, profits will be reinvested so that households across the UK have better services and lower bills." 

    In a statement, the party addressed dire shortcomings in Britain's water industry, including a 20 percent leakage of water before supplies reach homes, or 7.5 trillion litres between 2010 to 2017, equating to roughly the size of Loch Ness. 

    Labour used Ofwat statistics to determine that privatisation of British industries quadrupled profits for water companies and their shareholders. However, investment in water supply infrastructure remains lower than in 1990, with utility bills increasing 40 percent.  

    READ MORE: Freedom Isn't Free: A Look Into Jeremy Corbyn's BBC Charter Proposals 

    Rebecca Long Bailey MP, Labour's Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, said that the figures presented showed that the "current water system is broken."  

    "It cannot be right that private companies are ballooning in value while customers pay the price in poor services and rising bills," Bailey stated. "These companies operate regional monopolies, giving customers no choice in who supplies their water." 

    "Labour will replace this dysfunctional system with a network of regional, publicly-owned water companies. Surplus profits will be reinvested in improving vital infrastructure and reducing customer bills." 

    An April 26 Ofwat report illustrated problems between public and private ownership, including a lack of recorded data on customer serviced pipelines (CSPL). It also noted that there was no long-term strategy for managing and maintaining them, despite the fact they make up 40 percent of Britain's water network and account for 22 percent of total leakages. 

    "Currently, the average customer supply pipe losses are about 30 l/prop/day (about 8% of household consumption), and are projected to reduce to 18 l/prop/day in 2045," it highlighted.  

    READ MORE: Internet Tax: Jeremy Corbyn Plans Windfall Levy on Google, Amazon and Facebook 

    "CSPL currently accounts for 22% of total leakage, interestingly this rises to 26% of total leakage by 2045 (due to forecast reductions in distribution leakage)." Many problems in supply leakage begin with CSPLs, which are the responsibility of private home owners and landlords, not water utility companies, the report stated. 

    The report researched the benefits of bringing such systems under public ownership, but concluded that while transferring private supply lines to water supply companies would offer benefits, there was less evidence about the "range of potential impacts on water bills for various customers" and decided not to carry out further work to transfer ownership. 

    Michael Gove, UK secretary of state for the Department of Environmental, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), invited eight of eighteen companies failing to meet leakage targets to an upcoming meeting to address the "serious issue and improve their performance." 

    South Staffordshire, Bristol, Severn Trent, Portsmouth, Yorkshire, Essex and Suffolk and Thames Water all failed to meet Ofwat standards, PoliticsHome reported. Gove slammed the water companies amidst a prolonged heatwave and droughts, the driest since 1961. 

    "That is why I have repeatedly made clear that companies must improve and recently wrote to them to outline my expectations during this period of dry weather," Grove said in July.

    Related:

    Freedom Isn't Free: A Look Into Jeremy Corbyn's BBC Charter Proposals
    Internet Tax: Jeremy Corbyn Plans Windfall Levy on Google, Amazon and Facebook
    'Champion of Peace': Israel’s Arab MPs Back Jeremy Corbyn in Antisemitism Debate
    Jeremy Corbyn 'Keeps Upping the Ante' - Political Consultant
    Tags:
    pipelines, water shortage, water, OfWat, Labour party, Michael Gove, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse