British Airways Says Hackers Stole Bank Cards Data of Company's 380000 Customers

LONDON (Sputnik) - Hackers stole data of bank cards of about 380,000 customers of the UK-based airline British Airways via the company's website and mobile app, the carrier said on Thursday.

"From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on our website and app were compromised. The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally. We have notified the police and relevant authorities," the company said in a statement.

British Airways CEO and chairman Alex Cruz expressed regret over the incident and apologized to customers.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously," Cruz said.

International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, is conducting an urgent investigation of the incident.