Boris Johnson Gets Tossed Out by His Wife After Cheating Accusation - Reports

The Johnson’s 25-year marriage was going through the tough period previously: first in 2004 with his four-year affair and then in 2010, over the suspension of a love child from another woman. Both times his wife Marina eventually took Boris back. This family conflict might become an exception, as his daughter Lara told the Sun that her mother “will never take him back now.”
The couple reportedly parted the same time Boris resigned as the Foreign Minister. Uncredited sources said that at the time being a member of the Cabinet Johnson had started to give his police protection officers the slip for illicit liaisons.
This breakup could be damaging not only for Johnson’s personal life but for his political future too, as Marina was one of his closest political advisers. Johnson had credited her as a key influence in his decision to eventually back Brexit campaign during the preparations for 2016’s EU referendum.
A regular poll on the ConservativeHome website shows that Johnson has the backing of 35% of the party members to succeed Theresa May as the party leader, topping the list. Although previous Johnson’s family scandals didn’t prevent him from getting elected as London mayor in 2008 and re-elected in 2012.
