Boris Johnson Gets Tossed Out by His Wife After Cheating Accusation - Reports

The Johnson’s 25-year marriage was going through the tough period previously: first in 2004 with his four-year affair and then in 2010, over the suspension of a love child from another woman. Both times his wife Marina eventually took Boris back. This family conflict might become an exception, as his daughter Lara told the Sun that her mother “will never take him back now.”

The couple reportedly parted the same time Boris resigned as the Foreign Minister. Uncredited sources said that at the time being a member of the Cabinet Johnson had started to give his police protection officers the slip for illicit liaisons.

This breakup could be damaging not only for Johnson’s personal life but for his political future too, as Marina was one of his closest political advisers. Johnson had credited her as a key influence in his decision to eventually back Brexit campaign during the preparations for 2016’s EU referendum.

'UK Lying Flat on Canvas': Johnson Launches Crusade Against May's Chequers Plan

The possible divorce could ruin Johnson’s ambitions on becoming the next leader of the Conservatives this Autumn, challenging the current leader and the current Prime Minister Theresa May. The former London Mayor is a well-known critic of May’s stance on the softer Brexit and her proposals plan, known as Chequers plan, which made him resign in protest. In his recent column for the Daily Telegraph, he called Chequers plan “a disaster”, accusing May of staying within the EU markets yet this time without a possibility to influence it. According to the reports earlier this week, Johnson plans to attend a 1000-strong rally hosted by the Tory grassroots group ConservativeHome to confront May over her Brexit stance.

A regular poll on the ConservativeHome website shows that Johnson has the backing of 35% of the party members to succeed Theresa May as the party leader, topping the list. Although previous Johnson’s family scandals didn’t prevent him from getting elected as London mayor in 2008 and re-elected in 2012.