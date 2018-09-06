Italy's Court Rules to Seize Lega Party Funds in Founder's Fraud Case - Reports

Around 3 million euros (roughly $3.4 million) have already been confiscated from Lega party accounts, with its treasury currently holding about 5 million euros, according to the local media.
READ MORE: Ex-UK PM Blair Discussed Brexit, Immigration & Pipeline With Italy's Salvini
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who became head of the right-wing party in 2013, said he was not worried about the ruling, calling it "a past affair."
"I'm tranquil. The lawyers will make their decisions. If they want to take everything from us, they can go ahead. The Italian people are with us," Salvini said, as quoted by the agency.
Salvini was appointed Italy’s deputy prime minister earlier this year, several months after his party received a large chunk of the vote in March’s general election, with President Sergio Mattarella struggling to form a government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)