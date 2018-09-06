France Ready to Strike Syria if Chemical Weapons Used - Army Chief

French Armed Forces Chief General Francois Lecointre announced that France was ready to hit Syria if chemical weapons are used in Idlib province, Reuters reported.

Lecointre told reporters that by late November, it is expected that the last remaining Daesh* forces in Iraq and Syria would be eliminated.

The statement comes following the announcement of French President Emmanuel Macron made in August that France was ready to carry out further airstrikes in Syria in response to Damascus' alleged use of chemical weapons.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that militants in Syria were preparing a provocation to accuse Damascus of using chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib.

The UN Special Representative for Syria, in his turn, previously announced that there were specualtions that the terrorists had the capacity to produce weaponized chlorine.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia, the United States and many other countries