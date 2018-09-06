Register
10:53 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position

    Johnson Prepares to Attack Theresa May at Tory Rally Amid Brexit Chaos - Report

    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Boris Johnson is expected to launch yet another attack on Theresa May's beleaguered Brexit white paper, this time at a gathering of Tory grassroots activists. The meeting is set to take place on the eve of Theresa May's keynote speech at a party conference in October.

    According to The Times, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accepted an invitation to a 1,000-strong rally to be hosted by the Tory grassroots group Conservative Home next month.

    His will reportedly deliver the address a day before Theresa May's keynote speech at the annual party conference in Birmingham on October 3. Although Johnson hasn't decided on the subject of his speech yet, his move is understood to confront the prime minister's Brexit stance.

    Boris Johnson, a die-hard Brexiteer who quit the cabinet in July to protest Theresa May's Chequers proposal, has recently rallied his fellow Conservatives to "chuck Chequers," and described her negotiating strategy as "white flag fluttering."

    READ MORE: May Strikes Back: UK PM Launches Scathing Attack Against Boris Johnson

    However, a two-page dossier seen by The Times and handed out to ministers in No. 10 cited progress in the Theresa May-led Brexit talks with Brussels. The document insisted that "Nobody else in British politics has a detailed plan for our future relationship that delivers on the instruction of the British people and is negotiable with the EU."  It concludes: "It's time to come together, agree a pragmatic Brexit that most people can support, and get on with it."

    A Tory source described the handout as a "hatchet job on Boris Johnson." However, Johnson's ally said that this claim was not true, as EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier rejected May's proposal and argued that London and Brussels needed a Norway or Canada-style agreement. "May is now doing what no one thought possible, by uniting the Tory party, but sadly for her it's against her flagship policy."

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    UKIP MEP Explains Why No Deal Brexit Is the Best Deal UK Can Get

    The Chequers proposal was published in July to present Theresa May's vision of post-Brexit relations with the EU. Under it, London and Brussels would set up a free trade area, based on a "common rulebook" that will see both parties adopt the same standards on goods and which would spare the need for customs and regulatory border checks. At the same time, May wanted London to have its own trade policy outside the customs union; the EU has rejected the idea amid concerns that it would undermine the European single market.

    London and Brussels are also stuck on the issue of the Irish border. The EU offered to keep Northern Ireland in the single market and set up a hard border between the region and the rest of the country, but Britain didn't accept it, citing constitutional integrity concerns. This comes less than seven months before the UK's looming departure from the bloc on March 29 next year. If the EU and the UK fail to negotiate a deal, they would have to trade on bare WTO terms, which would mean economic difficulties for several sectors of the economy, including food, air transport, and pharmaceutics.

    Related:

    'Old Man in a Hurry': Johnson's Attack Ricochets as Twitter Points to His 'Lies'
    'UK Lying Flat on Canvas': Johnson Launches Crusade Against May's Chequers Plan
    Johnson Has 'Personal Charisma' But Still Cannot Challenge May - Scholar
    Tags:
    Chequers, rally, Brexit, Tory, European Union, Michel Barnier, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse