Debit Card Glitch Makes Thousands in UK Pay Twice

A debit card error made customers pay double and covered around 5% of payments made on machines on the 29th of August.

Customers paid twice due to a problem with card terminals run by Cardnet – a payment system run by Lloyds Bank and card processor First Data, which handles 1,1 billion transactions a year in Britain, SkyNews reported. The machine accepted Visa and MasterCard payments so not only the Lloyds customers were affected.

READ MORE: Google, MasterCard Reportedly Have Secret Deal to Track Shopping Habits

People who suspected they were affected by the glitch had to check their bank statements for duplicate payments, which should have been automatically reimbursed.

One of the customers contacted Manchester City’s supporter services on August, 29, writing he was charged twice for purchasing tickets for Fulham game in September. Another woman leaves the comment about paying twice at one of the expensive London restaurants in The Shard skyscraper. Another customer, David Stewart, 61, was charged £1,060 twice when paying a hotel for his daughter's upcoming wedding, the BBC reported.

"I found out Saturday 1 September. At first, I thought it was the hotel error. I went down to the hotel but I found out they had nothing to do with it," he said, suggesting that the company should give a compensation to the one affected by the glitch as a sign of good will.

Lloyds Banking Group said people who had been affected by the glitch were refunded and that the majority of affected transactions involved Visa debit cards.

“We anticipate that refunds to cardholders charged twice will be completed by Tuesday, September 4. Cardnet sincerely apologize for the issue and the inconvenience caused, we continue to work closely with all parties to resolve this issue swiftly,” the statement said.

This is not the first time Lloyds TSB account holders got problems with their card. Earlier they were locked out of their online banking accounts and apps following the IT upgrade, yet not allowing many account holders to access their finances afterwards.