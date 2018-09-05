Register
19:40 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015

    Labour Open Four-Point Lead Over Tories Despite Anti-Semitism Scandal – Poll

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    This latest poll’s findings differ with other recent surveys, which put the Tories slightly ahead of Corbyn’s Labour Party.

    Labour now has a four-point leader over the ruling Conservative Party despite the ongoing anti-Semitism scandal, according to a poll carried out by market research firm Survation.

    READ MORE: UKIP Founder Explains Why May 'Won’t Remain in Power for Too Much Longer'

    Labour Party leadership candidate Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a rally in the Arts Centre Theatre in Aberdeen, Scotland August 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    Jeremy Corbyn 'Keeps Upping the Ante' - Political Consultant
    Researchers found the Labour Party to have the backing of 41 percent of the electorate, a one-point gain, while support for the Tories slightly dropped, with the party maintaining the support of 37 percent of Brits.

    The findings are somewhat surprising, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been heavily criticized in recent months by Jewish groups and politicians, including members of his own party, for not doing enough to stamp out anti-Semitism. 

    Conducted on August 31 and September 1, the Survation poll also indicated a 50:50 split on whether the UK should leave the European Union.

    Since the poll was carried out, the Labour Party has opted to adopt the IHRA’s definition of anti-Semitism after previously being criticized around a month ago for not doing so.

    An earlier YouGov poll put the the Conservatives at a two point advantage over Labour, far ahead of the Libderal Democrats and UKIP, who have both struggled to rebuild their support bases after a poor showing in the last general election.

    Office blocks of Citi, Barclays, and HSBC banks are seen at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain November 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/File Photo
    'Businesses Are Worried': UK Cabinet Resignations Add to Brexit Uncertainty & Concern – Tandem Bank COO
    The Survation poll found Prime Minister Theresa May and Corbyn to both have approval ratings of 32 percent, though Corbyn had a higher unfavorable rating.

    Earlier surveys found the fall in support for the Tory government to largely be driven by its failures in securing a favorable Brexit dealing and the party’s internal yturmoil, with Boris Johnson and David Davis resigning from their respective cabinet positions earlier this year.

    READ MORE:  Tory Supporters Think Chequers 'Bad for Britain', Worse Than Poll Tax-Survey

    Related:

    'Champion of Peace': Israel’s Arab MPs Back Jeremy Corbyn in Antisemitism Debate
    Corbyn Summoned by MI5 for 'Facts of Life' Briefing on Terrorism - Reports
    Jeremy Corbyn 'Keeps Upping the Ante' - Political Consultant
    Anti-Semitism Accusations Against Corbyn Seek to Harm Palestinians - JVL
    Tags:
    poll, Brexit, YouGov, Conservative Party, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse