UK Summons Russia's Charge d'Affaires Amid New Information on Skripal Case

Earlier, the UK Crown Prosecution Service said that it had sufficient evidence to charge two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, in Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The UK Foreign Office has summoned Russia's charge d'affaires, to confront him following the publication of data on the Salisbury investigation, according to the Russian embassy in London.

"The charge d'affaires was summoned to the British Foreign Office, where a representation was made to him in connection with new data on the investigation of the Salisbury incident," the embassy said.

Following the publication by the Metropolitan Police of images showing two suspected perpetrators of the attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the investigation required scrupulous analysis of data and close cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is determined to cooperate with UK law enforcement agencies on the case involving the attempted murder of Russian citizen Yulia Skripal and receive evidence of the possible involvement of Russian citizens.