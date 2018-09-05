'US, UK Stand Together' to Hold Russia Responsible for Skripal Case – Envoy

After London's Metropolitan Police released images of two suspected perpetrators of the March 4 attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury, The British Prime Minister accused Russia of being behind the Skripal case.

US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has twitted that Washington and London want to hold Russia responsible "for its act of aggression" on British territory.

His remarks came as he commented on an "important statement" by UK Prime Minister Theresa May during her emergency speech at the country's parliament earlier on Wednesday.

Important statement from PM May. The U.S. & UK stand firmly together in holding Russia accountable for its act of aggression on UK soil. #Salisbury — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) 5 сентября 2018 г.

"We were right to say that in March, the Russian state was responsible," May pointed out, in an apparent nod to London accusing Moscow of being behind the alleged chemical weapons attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4.

Earlier on Wednesday, London's Metropolitan Police released images of two suspected perpetrators of the attack on the Skripals, identifying them as Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who allegedly contaminated the front door of the Skripals' house with the Novichok nerve agent. The two men ostensibly left Britain that same day.

On August 8, the US administration announced a new round of sanctions against Russia due to its alleged use of chemical weapons in the poisoning of the Skripals.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of its involvement in the Skripal case, pointing to the lack of any substantial proof and urging the UK government to cooperate on the case. This proposal has been rejected by London.