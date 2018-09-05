Ukraine's Court Sends Vyshinsky to Hospital for Urgent Treatment - Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The news comes after reports about detention of the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky that Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed politically motivated and said it demonstrated an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities.

A court in Ukraine's city of Kherson accepted the request to provide Kirill Vyshinsky with urgent medical treatment, his lawyer said on Wednesday, adding that the journalist was sent to hospital from the court chamber.

"The request [for medical treatment] was lodged due to sudden deterioration of Kirill's health in recent days… Kirill had a heart attack earlier, therefore we asked for an urgent medical treatment," lawyer Andrei Domansky said.

The court has accepted the request and ordered a medical examination. Vyshinsky was sent to hospital from the courtroom, while the hearing was halted, Domansky added.

Vyshinsky had to remain under arrest until September 13 after the court announced the term's prolongation on July 13, however, it was later shortened to end on September 8.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the journalist's arrest saying it had political motives. In addition, he noted that Ukraine's officials targeted journalists who were doing their job with their outrageous and unacceptable policy.

On May 15, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) broke into the office of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal in Kiev and detained Vyshinsky on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as treason. On May 17, the court in Kherson ruled that Vyshinsky should be arrested for 60 days without bail.