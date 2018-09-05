Register
18:40 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Scallops are stacked up on the dockside at Ouistreham, near Caen in northern France

    'Scallops War' is Latest Bizarre Conflict Triggered By Fish, Salt and Pastries

    © AFP 2018 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    France has put its navy on standby to intervene to prevent more clashes between French and British fishermen hunting scallops off the Normandy coast. Sputnik looks at the history of conflicts which have broken out over foodstuffs.

    French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert said on Tuesday, September 4, the French navy was "ready to intervene in case of clashes" after fishermen hurled stones and insults in the latest episode of the "Scallops War".

    French fishermen accuse the British of unfairly catching scallops in the Baie de Seine during the summer, when French boats are banned because of French regulations aimed at protecting shellfish stocks.

    Britain's junior agriculture and food minister George Eustice said on Wednesday, September 5, officials from the two countries were meeting later and he was confident there would not be further clashes.

    Baran-Rapan’s Glazed scallops with Indian cress and umami broth
    © Photo : Baran-Rapan
    Baran-Rapan’s Glazed scallops with Indian cress and umami broth

    Scallops are just the latest foodstuff to have triggered conflict.

    Cod Wars

    There were in fact three "cod wars" between Britain and Iceland.

    In the 1950s Britain was home to the biggest fishing fleet in the world — employing thousands of men — and trawlers from Grimsby, Fleetwood and Peterhead regularly headed north to the fertile seas off the southern coast of Iceland.

    In 1958 Iceland declared an Exclusive Economic Zone and tried to stop British trawlers from fishing off its coast.

    The dispute flared up again in 1972 and Royal Navy vessels were called in to protect fishermen from Icelandic gunboats who fired at trawlers and in one case towed it to a port in Iceland, impounded the cod and jailed the skipper for 30 days.

    In 1975 Iceland extended the EEZ to 200 miles, resulting in much uglier clashes.

    HMS Falmouth rammed the Icelandic gunboat Týr after it cut the nets of a British trawler. 

    But Iceland played its trump card — threatening to close a key NATO base — and the US exerted pressure on the British to acquiesce, which they did.

    Ironically the British Foreign Secretary, Tony Crosland, was also the Labour MP for Greater Grimsby and his "surrender" to Iceland was greeted with fury locally.

    In 1977 he died suddenly and at the by-election the Conservative vote in the previously safe Labour seat jumped by 13 percent and his successor, Austin Mitchell, only just managed to squeak in.

    Turbot War

    In 1995 a dispute broke out between Canada and Spain over turbot — a large saltwater flatfish prized by chefs.

    The Grand Banks, off the coast of Newfoundland, had for centuries been a plentiful supply of cod but by the 1980s it was exhausted and fishermen turned to Greenland turbot — known as halibut in the UK — but found themselves competing with Spanish huge trawlers which were capable of catching and freezing large amounts of fish.

    Canadian fishermen had been limited to a catch of 27,000 tons a year to ensure the Greenland turbot did not go the same way as the cod but EU trawlers were taking a further 50,000 tons. 

    On March 9, 1995 a Canadian air patrol plane spotted the factory-freezer trawler Estai in the Grand Banks.

    A Canadian coastguard ship confronted the Estai, whose captain ordered them to cut their own nets to get away.

    But another coastguard ship fired across its bows with a machine-gun and the Estai was eventually boarded and impounded at the port of St John's.

    A huge diplomatic row broke out with Britain and Ireland supporting Canada and most of the other EU countries supporting Spain.

    ​Eventually, on April 5, a negotiated settlement was reached under which Spain accepted its trawlers would not enter the disputed area and Canada agreed to refund the 500,000 Canadian dollar (US$380,000) which they had fined the owners of the Estai.

    Pastry War

    In 1838 a French pastry chef, claiming his shop in Mexico had been ruined by looting soldiers, appealed to the French King, Louis Philippe.

    France demanded 600,000 pesos (US$31,000) in damages and sent a fleet, which bombarded the Mexican fortress of San Juan de Ulua, near Veracruz.

    Mexico declared war on France and the legendary General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna — who had won the Battle of the Alamo two years before — came out of retirement and led Mexican forces against the occupying French in Veracruz.

    But in the end President Anastasio Bustamante agreed to pay the 600,000 pesos and the French withdrew.  

    The Pastry War claimed the lives of 95 Mexican soldiers and 32 Frenchmen and General Santa Anna had to have his leg amputated after he was wounded in a skirmish.

    Salt War

    In 1482 a war began in Italy which is usually known as the War of Ferrara, but is sometimes referred to as the Salt War.

    At the time Venice dominated trade in the Mediterranean and was the only port allowed to trade in salt. 

    ​But in the Italian city of Ferrara, the Duke, Ercole d'Este, decided he wanted to sell salt.

    The Doge of Venice, supported by Pope Sixtus IV, declared war on Ercole and Ferrara.

    Ercole eventually negotiated a treaty with the Venetians but the poor old Pope died of a heart attack after he was excluded from the peace treaty. 

    Pork War

    In 1906 tensions between the Austro-Hungarian Empire and Serbia — which would later lead to the outbreak of the First World War — led to the Austrians closing its borders to Serbian pork imports.

    Serbia refused to bow to Austrian intimidation and tear up a customs union treaty with Bulgaria which had angered Vienna.

    Belgrade gained French investment in packing plants and pressured Bosnia for a trade outlet on the Adriatic.

    Russia supported Serbia and a full-blown war only averted in 1909 when Germany gave the Russians an ultimatum and forced the Serbians to agree a new commercial treaty with Austria-Hungary.

    But the tensions rumbled on until a certain Archduke rocked into Sarajevo in 1914.

    Related:

    'Sounds a Bit Fishy!' WATCH British, Norman Fishermen Clash at Sea Over Scallops
    French Fishermen Threaten to Use 'Heavy Artillery' on UK Scallop Trawlers
    French Fishermen Find Alleged Active WWII German Mine - Authorities
    France Ready to Deploy Warships in Scallop Wars With UK – Reports
    Tags:
    scallops, net, fish, trawler, Royal Navy, Spain, Canada, United Kingdom, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse