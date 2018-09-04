German Court Approves Warrant for Arrest of Suspect in Chemnitz Killing

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Earlier, the police detained two other suspects of German citizen Daniel Hillig's killing — an Iraqi and Syrian, who entered Germany as refugees in September 2015.

A German court on Tuesday approved warrant for the arrest of a third suspect in the case of the killing of a man in the city of Chemnitz in the German region of Saxony, a prosecutor general of the region said.

"The administrative court of Chemnitz today in the morning granted a request for the arrest warrant," a Hans Strobl said, as quoted by the MDR broadcaster.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

READ MORE: Portraits of Alleged Migrant Attacks' Victims Displayed at Chemnitz Protests

According to local media reports, the third suspect could be an Iraqi citizen, who arrived in Germany in 2015 as a refugee.

© REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki German FM Calls to Resist Right-Wing Sentiment Following Chemnitz Events

The police have already detained two other suspects — an Iraqi and Syrian. According to the German Interior Ministry, the Syrian citizen entered Germany as a refugee in September 2015.

A 35-year-old German citizen Daniel Hillig was stabbed to death in a fight on August 26. His death led to several rallies in Chemnitz. On August 27, two rallies were held in the center of Chemnitz, an anti-Nazi gathering and a protest organized by Pro Chemnitz movement. A number of right-wing radicals were demanding that all undocumented migrants be deported.

Since 2015 Germany took in several million refugees, mostly — from Africa and the Middle East, as part of an "open-door policy" amid the European migration crisis. The policy prompted huge discontent amid different groups of people.