Police to Review File on Anti-Semitism Allegations Against Labour - Commissioner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Tuesday she would pass the document with allegations of antisemitic behavior within the Labour Party to experts to determine whether any crimes had taken place.

"If somebody makes an allegation to us, which contains something like that, absolutely, we will take it seriously, we will scope we will see whether a crime has taken place… I, of course, will pass this to my experts to deal with," the commissioner told the LBC broadcaster.

The LBC broadcaster has obtained a dossier on 45 cases and had Mak Chishty, an expert on hate crime, formerly in charge of such a division in the Met, to review them. According to Chishty, 21 cases should be reported to the police.

The Labour will vote later in the day on the definition of anti-semitism after months-long scandal surrounding the party. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a strong supporter of Palestine, has faced his fair share of criticism in the past weeks.