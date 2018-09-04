Energy Industry Urges UK to Agree on Climate Goals, Avoid Price Hike Amid Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and the European Union should reach agreement on climate goals and avoid tariffs that would raise energy prices, the French energy company EDF, UK-Dutch goods company Unilever, Energy UK trade association and several other groups said Tuesday in an open letter.

"Within the Brexit negotiations we are calling for a comprehensive Climate and Energy Chapter and that this is prioritized in the future relationship negotiations… The aim, therefore, must be to ensure that trading of energy operates freely across borders on a level playing field that keeps costs down for consumers and ensures decarbonization and security of supply," the letter addressed to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

The signatories urged the UK government to state clearly that there would be no lowering of standards "in future (non-EU) trade deals that would allow international competitors with lower standards to undercut them."

The letter suggested avoiding any additional costs for sectors that are important to the low carbon transition, including electric vehicles, energy storage, and offshore wind.

"We urge UK and EU leaders to work together to ensure the mechanisms are in place to allow for co-investment in projects of joint interest such as the North Sea Offshore Grid, Horizon Europe, and successor R&D programmes. We also urge the UK Government to develop additional mechanisms for delivering financial support to clean energy projects to fill the gap left by EU funding," the letter said.

Furthermore, the signatories asked the United Kingdom to agree to contribute to the EU Emissions Trading System "until at least the end of phase IV", which is scheduled to run between 2021 and 2030.