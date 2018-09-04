White Powder Letters Sent to US, Israeli Embassies in Berlin

According to police, letters containing non-toxic white powder were received by the the US and Israeli embassies in Berlin.

Letters were sent to both embassies on August 22 and another letter was sent to the US Embassy on August 30, according to the police spokesman Martin Halweg.

READ MORE: Dutch Embassy in Moscow Receives Letter Containing White Substance — Reports

© REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori Italian Embassy in Libya Refutes Reports Alleging Staff Evacuation Over Clashes

He added that letters contained washing detergent and some rambling letters.

According to him, the person who sent those letters is known to authorities and may be the same person who sent similar letters to the embassies in July.

Earlier it was reported that embassies of a number of foreign countries, located in Moscow, received envelopes containing suspicious white powder.