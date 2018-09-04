French RN Party Says Free Trade Treaties Put Local Producers at Disadvantage

"The National Rally would not sign free trade treaties with the whole world, like with Canada. These treaties put our agricultural workers at a situation with unfair competition. We defend short channels [of distribution]," Bardella told the France Info broadcaster, according to RN.
READ MORE: France Wants Russia to Play Balancing Role, Guard Its Interests in Med — Analyst
The deal will fully enter into force after national parliaments of all EU member states ratify it. The process may take significant time and meet with obstacles stemming from domestic political issues.
In July, the deal was threatened by Rome's potential refusal to ratify. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said the deal would be rejected by the Italian parliament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)