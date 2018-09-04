Firefighters Battle Inferno at Primary School in London (PHOTO)

About 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were sent Tuesday to battle a blaze at a school in the town of Dagenham, the London Fire Brigade stated.

"Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a school on Hewett Road in Dagenham. Around half of the single-storey building is currently alight," the firefighters said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is not known, and there have been no reports of injuries so far. According to a statement on the school's web site, classes had been set to commence on Wednesday.

The town is part of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, about 9 miles east of the center of London.

DETAILS: Fire engulfs primary school in Dagenham area of East London https://t.co/uhezz42bGf pic.twitter.com/W5qjIe7pHL — RT UK (@RTUKnews) September 4, 2018​