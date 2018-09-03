Ukrainian FM Says Kiev Must Revise Entire Int'l Treaty Framework With Russia

"We must drastically revise the entire international treaty framework with Russia, what we are doing now within the framework of the CIS, this analysis is being prepared, each ministry, there is coordination: the same thing should be done with Russia… as we can't be guided by the previous treaty framework," Klimkin said on Ukrainian television channel ICTV.

Last week, Klimkin said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had drafted a package of documents to discontinue the Friendship Treaty with Russia.

Klimkin also noted however, that there is no alternative to the "Normandy format" talks on settlement of the crisis in Donbass.

Kiev launched a military operation in eastern Ukraine after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government. A ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk in 2015, however, the situation in the region remains tense.