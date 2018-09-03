Met Police Carry Out Minivan Controlled Explosion at BBC HQ in London

During investigation aimed at finding suspicious objects, the British police carried out control explosion of the vehicle parked outside BBC headquarters in London, the Sun reported quoting witnesses.

According to the media source, the blast of the orange minivan parked at Duchess street was executed with the help of a disposal robot with an aim to find and neutralize explosives.

READ MORE: ‘Fed Up': BBC Editor Dismisses Allegations of Biased Brexit Coverage

The Sun also reported that the building of the BBC Broadcasting House was blocked and it was impossible neither to enter nor to leave it. In addition, the neighboring streets were also reported to be closed.

BBC staff was advised to keep away from windows.