Amsterdam Attacker Cites Insults to Islam as Motive - Prosecutors

The attacker referred to the name of lawmaker Geert Wilders, however he said nothing about the cartoon contest Wilders that had aimed to ridicule Prophet Mohammad, Reuters reported.

The attacker, a 19-year-old Afghan who has German residency, visited Amsterdam to carry out an act of violence, as he believed that God and the Koran were insulted multiple times.

According to Dutch prosecutors, the victims of the stabbing attack were randomly chosen by the man and his intention to assault was driven by perceived insults to the Muslin religion in the Netherlands.

Earlier, the Amsterdam authorities announced that the stabbing attack carried out by an Afghan citizen had a terrorist motive.

The recent incident at Amsterdam's Central Station that took place on 31 August left two people injured.

On September 1, the US Embassy reported that the individuals injured in the Friday stabbing attack at Amsterdam's Central Station were both US citizens.

According to Dutch police the assailant, an Afghan citizen, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Local news reports announced that the stabbing had taken place after a fight between two people on a railway platform.