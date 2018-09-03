Lithuania Appeals European Court Ruling Over CIA's Secret Prison Case

The Lithuanian government has submitted a complaint to the ECHR over its May decision regarding the case of terror suspect Abu Zubaydah, who claimed that the Baltic country hosted a secret CIA prison where he was violently tortured, the Lithuanian Justice Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.
"The ECHR complaint was filed on Friday night," the Lithuanian Justice Ministry said.
The May 2018 rulings in the Zubaydah case and that of another terror suspect, Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, came in the wake of reports that the violent interrogation techniques, including waterboarding, were used by the CIA in its secretive "black site" in Thailand when it was run by Gina Haspel, who is currently the director of the agency.
