Police Detain Man for Attacking 2 German Tourists on Balearic Islands - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police officers on Spain's Balearic Islands detained a man who had dealt knife blows to two German tourists, the Europa Press news agency reported.

Local law enforcement reported that a fight broke out between a suspected Arabian and two German tourists at the age of 27 and 46 years on the night of Monday in the street of Playa de Palma resort in Spain.

The police shot the suspect armed with a knife, he sustained a leg injury, the Europa Press news agency reported.

Abatido un hombre tras apuñalar a dos turistas en la Playa de Palma pic.twitter.com/lUcQgKncSp — Paraguay Al Día (@DiaParaguay) September 3, 2018

According to the local police, a scuffle broke out between the suspect and two German tourists on Sunday night in Platja de Palma.