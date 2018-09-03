'Old Man in a Hurry': Johnson's Attack Ricochets as Twitter Points to His 'Lies'

Former Cabinet member Boris Johnson has "conned decent, moderate people to vote Leave on the basis" of "lies," argued a Twitter user. He was joined by many on the social media platform, who attempted to expose the dubious ways of the former Foreign Minister.

In his weekly column, Mr. Johnson has published a fresh set of metaphors, likening Britain's Brexit strategy to going into "battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank."

The former minister of the Prime Minister's Cabinet, Mr. Johnson's crushed the government's Chequers agreement, writing that the real scandal is "not that we have failed, but that we have not even tried" on Brexit.

However, his rhetoric prompted a strong response online, with users and politicians highlighting a number of facts — Mr. Johnson misleading the public during the Brexit campaign, with him being part of the very Cabinet that he's now attacking and his political leadership ambitions taking precedence.

"Pip pip pip pip pip peeep….Boris Johnson is still not giving up on his ridiculous quest to be Prime Minister, despite a two year long public audition for the role in which he was found utterly wanting." #BBCR4Today — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 3, 2018​

The £350m question is why Boris Johnson doesn't admit he lied about Brexit instead of blaming others — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 3, 2018​

If only Brexit were as easy as writing yet another rousing Telegraph column.



It is as if a couple of years as an actual cabinet minister had no effect on Boris Johnson.



Reverting to type ((literally). — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) September 3, 2018​

Parliament returns tomorrow and Boris Johnson is now 54. Old man in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/xVFDaAAZEj — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 2, 2018​

No Boris Johnson. the Scandal of Brexit is that you conned decent, moderate people to vote Leave on the basis we'd get a great trade deal because EU needs us more than we need it, and there'd be £350m extra for NHS. All lies. You should be ashamed. #PeoplesVote pic.twitter.com/2SxQRQXi69 — ReasonNotTreason (@NickKehoe01) September 3, 2018​

No surprise to see the great charlatan blaming others for a mess of his own creation. pic.twitter.com/sR1E65Fi24 — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) September 3, 2018​

The scandal of Brexit is that a small group of hard right Tory Brexiteers are holding the country hostage to pursue a destructive, ideological hard Brexit against the interests of the country. pic.twitter.com/Vw1OsEb5wI — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) September 3, 2018​

Mr. Johnson's alleged aspiration to claim the leadership of the Conservative Party has been brought up on a number of occasions, marking the disagreements between the former foreign secretary and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Prime Minister's spokesman said there is "no new ideas to respond to," following the article by the former Foreign Minister.

Mr. Johnson's latest offensive against the PM and the government's approach to Brexit negotiations comes amid the fast-approaching deadline for Britain. According to Michel Barnier, EU's chief negotiator, Brexit talks must be complete before the end of October to give the 27 EU countries time to sign off the deal.

British MPs will get to vote on the final deal in the UK Parliament before 29 March 2019, which is when the UK is meant to exit the union.