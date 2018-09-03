Register
15:00 GMT +303 September 2018
    Five Teachers, Ex-Police Officer Held in UK Raids on 130 Suspected Pedophiles

    More than 130 suspects suspected of possessing child abuse images have been arrested in the UK in the last week by the National Crime Agency. The UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to make a speech later when he will say 80,000 men pose a threat to children in the UK and he will make it his "personal mission" to tackle child abuse.

    A former police officer and five teachers were among those arrested during the crackdown on online child sex offenders.

    But the NCA's lead in tackling child sexual abuse, Director Rob Jones, said the industry needs to step up to the plate and help law enforcement.

    "We are seeing an increase in the number of sophisticated offenders using the dark web to groom and harm children on the mainstream internet. Investigators still have to deal with significant numbers of offenders committing preventable crimes such as viewing and sharing indecent images and videos known to law enforcement," said Mr. Jones.

    'Brightest Minds' Needed to Design Out Child Abuse Images

    "The technology exists for industry to design out these offences, to stop these images being shared. Whilst some online platforms have taken important steps to improve safety, we are asking them to take it to the next step, to innovate, to use their brightest minds, and to invest in preventing these online offences from happening in the first place," Mr, Jones added.

    He said the initial suffering of the child abuse victims was made worse when those images were shared and it also significantly increased the chances of new abusers developing a sexual interest in children.

    On Monday, September 3, in a flagship speech, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to say 80,000 men pose a threat to children in the UK and will say he is making it his "personal mission" to tackle all forms of child abuse.

    In the last week, 225 search warrants were executed in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, 131 arrests were made and 164 children were safeguarded.

    Thirteen of those arrested were registered sex offenders and 19 held positions of trust, including teachers, a children's entertainer, a former police officer and two special constables.

    700 Percent Increase In Referrals Since 2012

    In 2017 the NCA received 82,109 referrals by online companies for child sex abuse images — a 700 percent increase since 2012.

    In 2014 then Prime Minister David Cameron announced the creation of a special NCA unit which would target pedophiles using the dark web and would liaise with GCHQ.

    The NCA is seeing an increase in encryption or other ways of hiding illegal images and some of those involved are extremely sophisticated computer technicians.

    In February Dr. Matthew Falder, a university postdoctoral researcher, was jailed for 32 years after admitting 137 offenses relating to sadistic "hurt core" material on the dark web.

    Offenders use the dark web to groom and harm children on the mainstream internet and much of the abuse takes place in the Philippines, Africa or Latin America, with people in the UK and other countries viewing live streaming.

    National Police Chiefs' Council lead for child protection, Chief Constable Simon Bailey, said British police's response to tackling child abuse online has been "robust" but offenders were using increasingly sophisticated technology to evade detection.

    Technology Companies Must 'Acknowledge Their Social Responsibility'

    "Technology plays a significant part in all online investigations and there is an expectation that technology companies acknowledge their social responsibility in preventing and designing out this type of offending from their platforms," said Mr. Bailey.

    Earlier this year Steven Newlands, a teacher from Corby, Northamptonshire, was jailed for 16 months for possessing 192 child abuse images, including 15 in the worst category.

    Some of the children were as young as four.

    "Newlands is every parent's nightmare, responsible for the welfare of children by day while taking gratification from images depicting vile child sexual abuse by night," said an NSPCC spokesman.

    darkweb, arrests, child abuse, pedophiles, police, National Crime Agency (NCA), David Cameron, United Kingdom
