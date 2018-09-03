Report Reveals Rise in Number of Non-Native Suspects in Germany's Murder Cases

The survey came as the eastern German city of Chemnitz entered the seventh day of anti-migration rallies over the deadly stabbing of a 35-year-old German of Cuban origin and the arrest of two alleged perpetrators from Iraq and Syria.

At least one "non-German" suspect was involved in the country's closed murder cases in 2017 and their number has already significantly increased, according to a report released by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

The report said that last year saw a 33-percent surge in the number of closed murder cases, and that 731 people had died as a result of murder or manslaughter in 2017, which is a 16.6-percent drop compared to 2016. The survey did not elaborate on nationality or whether a suspect was an EU citizen.

At the same time, the number of asylum seekers or refugees killed in Germany increased from 25 in 2016 to 40 in 2017, the survey pointed out.

The report came amid a debate on a possible link between foreign nationals and murders in Germany, which was fueled by recent protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz, where a 35-year-old German of Cuban origin was stabbed to death late last month by two alleged perpetrators, an Iraqi and a Syrian.

The event prompted thousands of locals to pour onto the streets, leading to unrest and clashes with police, as well as subsequent clashes between left-wing and right-wing protestors.

In 2015, Germany took in over a million refugees as part of what German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as an "open-door policy" which was pursued amid the European migration crisis.

Ever since, multiple reports have blamed migrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany for gruesome rapes and murders. This has resulted in a wide public outcry over Merkel's migration policy and sparked a surge of right-wing and nationalistic sentiment across the country.