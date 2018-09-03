Register
08:44 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Life in Damascus, Syria, on April 14, 2018

    Swedish Right-Wing MP Visits Syria to Discuss Sending Refugees Back

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (144)
    0 0 0

    The newly-fledged right-wing party Alternative for Sweden (AfS) bets on the repatriation of migrants, and Syrians constitute one of the largest groups of refugees in Sweden during the recent years' migrant crisis.

    Swedish MP Mikael Jansson of the Alternative to Sweden party has visited Syria at the behest of the Syrian parliament in order to discuss the return of refugees to the Middle Eastern nation, the party's press release said.

    Among others, Jansson met Hammouda Sabbagh, the speaker of the Syrian parliament and the country's top Muslim leaders with ties to President Bashar Assad, while being followed by representatives of major Syrian newspapers and TV-channels.

    According to the press release, the Syrian response has been largely positive: yes, repatriation can begin now. Those who entered Sweden with fake papers and are often not Syrians at all are not welcome, though, and neither are war criminals pending international justice.

    "A Syrian bishop urges his compatriots to come home. Syria is 96% secured from terrorism, and Syrians in Sweden should contribute to the rebuilding of their country. Time to go home!" AfS senior member William Hahne tweeted.

    ​Furthermore, Jansson visited areas outside of Damascus, which were previously under terrorists' control but were later liberated by the Syrian Army. He also donated half a liter of blood to a blood bank in Damascus in order to support the Syrian soldiers, becoming the first European MP to do so.

    READ MORE: 'Jesus Didn't Flee to Sweden': Migration Issues Dominate Election Debate

    Lastly, Jansson also visited the Christian city of Maaloula, where Aramaic is spoken. The city was previously hit hard by terror, but is now rebuilding. Local priests also argued that it was time for the Christian refugees to come home and contribute to the reconstruction process.

    "It's important to be able to see for oneself what is actually happening in Syria, because you cannot rely on media in the West," Mikael Jansson commented.

    According to him, repatriation of refugees is one of Syria's pivotal interests of in terms of economy, society and culture.

    "In addition to direct human losses suffered by Syrians, the war in Syria also happens to be a war of civilizations. Syria is one the cradles of the civilization and is usually a self-sufficient state. Had Syria fallen into the hands of terrorists, the consequences would have affected the whole world," Jansson said.

    Jansson's Syrian visit has triggered polarizing reactions in Sweden. The country's main daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter ran a piece titled "Sweden Democrat renegade met Syrian dictator's closest allies," while Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson stressed that foreign trips of this kind should be handled "with extreme care" and expressed doubt that his former party mate's judgment was sufficient. At the same time, the Syria tour was widely hailed by AfS supporters on social media.

    READ MORE: Sweden's Largest Party Caught Peddling Lies About Right-Wing Rivals in Arabic

    Syrians constituted one of the largest population groups that flocked to Sweden during the recent years' migrant crisis. As of 2017, there were over 170,000 people born in Syria living in the Scandinavian nation of 10 million, according to Statistics Sweden.

    READ MORE: Sweden Democrats Lash Out Against UN Refugee Quotas, Push for Repatriation

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (144)

    Related:

    'Jesus Didn't Flee to Sweden': Migration Issues Dominate Election Debate
    Sweden's Largest Party Caught Peddling Lies About Right-Wing Rivals in Arabic
    Sweden Democrats Lash Out Against UN Refugee Quotas, Push for Repatriation
    Tags:
    repatriation, migrant crisis, Alternative for Sweden, Middle East, Syria, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse