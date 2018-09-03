Register
08:44 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Traffic queues on a main route into London by the towers of London's financial district Canary Wharf (File)

    UK Drivers to Lose License on Spot if They Fail Roadside Vision Check

    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The new harsh measure allows police to revoke license immediately and forbid the driver to proceed with their journey.

    A new measure being introduced in the UK would allow the traffic police to revoke drivers' license on the spot if a driver fails a vision check, British media report Monday.

    The vision test is as simple as a circle: a driver must be able to read a road sign from a distance of 20 meters. If the driver fails, their license would be revoked immediately and they would not be allowed to continue with their journey.

    "Not being able to see a hazard or react to a situation quickly enough can have catastrophic consequences," says Police spokesman Rob Heard, adding that traffic police officers would carry out the checks "at every opportunity."

    The police say the initiative would involve Thames Valley, Hampshire and West Midlands forces; it is so far undisclosed when it would encompass the entire country.

    The legislation that grants traffic police to conduct these checks has been introduced back in 2013 and is named "Cassie's Law," after 16-year-old Cassie McCord who died after 87-year-old-man lost control of his car in Essex. The investigation of the incident proved that the driver failed a vision checks days earlier, but was allowed to drive because of a legal loophole.

    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar
    Toyota to Invest $500Mln in Uber, Boost Joint Work on Driverless Cars
    Last year, a 72 year-old-driver killed a 3-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing, week after being told his vision was too poor to get behind the wheel, even when he wore his glasses. The man was not even wearing his glasses at the time of the incident, Daily Telegraph reports.

    A study by the Association of Optometrists published last year says that 35 percent of optometrists had seen patients in the previous month who were driving despite having been told their vision was below the legal standard. Based on this study, some 1 million people in the UK is believed to be driving illegally; the roadside vision checks are supposed to provide some more precise numbers. Another study from 2012 by RSA insurance estimated that eyesight problems cause almost 3,000 casualties per year in the UK.

    Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, supports the initiative saying it is "madness that there is no mandatory requirement on drivers to have an eye test throughout the course of their driving life."

    "Only by introducing rigorous and professional eye tests can we fully tackle the problem of unsafe drivers on our roads," he added.

    Related:

    Don't Judge By the Look – Tuned Up Old Car Stokes Modern Drivers
    Gunmen Ambush Taxi Drivers in South Africa Killing 11 - Reports
    Burger King Sweden's Campaign in Support of Female Saudi Drivers Backfires
    New Street Signs in Saudi Arabia Welcome Female Drivers
    Denmark to Collect Almost $2 Million Unpaid Tax From Former Uber Drivers
    WATCH Taxi Drivers March in Protest Against Uber Returning to Barcelona
    Tags:
    vision, Driver's License, safety, traffic police, road, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse